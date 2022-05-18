iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 625,197 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMBI opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

