iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMBI opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.
