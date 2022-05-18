Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Laurie Keating Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Immuneering Co. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

