Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 18,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

