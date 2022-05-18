Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

