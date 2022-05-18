Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the first quarter valued at $211,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.4% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impel NeuroPharma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,899. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

