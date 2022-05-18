Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,009.33 ($24.77).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,858.54 ($22.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,645.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,643.19. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,859 ($22.92).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.