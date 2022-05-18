Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 302,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,474. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

