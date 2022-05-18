Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,011.00.
Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
