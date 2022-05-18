IMV Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59).

Get IMV alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. IMV has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.