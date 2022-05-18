IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.29.
IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
