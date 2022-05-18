IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.29.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). IMV had a negative return on equity of 162.57% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

