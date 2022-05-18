IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). IMV had a negative return on equity of 162.57% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

