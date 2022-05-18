IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives C$5.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.