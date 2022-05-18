IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.01.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.