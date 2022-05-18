Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

INDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

