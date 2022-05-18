indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 17,562 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70.

On Thursday, February 24th, Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.