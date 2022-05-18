INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

INDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $509,651.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 733,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,450,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 125,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

