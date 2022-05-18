INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 727,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,203,318.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDT stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.83.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

