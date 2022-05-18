Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles (Get Rating)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.