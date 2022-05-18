Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.11.
About Industrias Peñoles
