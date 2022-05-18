Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($50.00) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.90 ($44.69).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

