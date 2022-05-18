Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 231,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Infosys has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

