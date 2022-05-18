InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $86,200.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00.

INFU traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,697. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFU. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.