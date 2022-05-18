ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €10.50 ($10.94) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.63) to €12.70 ($13.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.25) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 2,647.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.