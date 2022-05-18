Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Innospec’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.