Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,652. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.76.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

