Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.