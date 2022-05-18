Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

