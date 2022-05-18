Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares in the company, valued at $297,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 in the last ninety days. 11.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

