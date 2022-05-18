Insider Buying: 4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Acquires 63,000 Shares of Stock

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £45,990 ($56,693.79).

LON:4GBL opened at GBX 77 ($0.95) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.20).

About 4GLOBAL

4GLOBAL plc operates as a technology and professional services company worldwide. It operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling.

