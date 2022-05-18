Insider Buying: 4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Acquires 63,000 Shares of Stock

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £45,990 ($56,693.79).
LON:4GBL opened at GBX 77 ($0.95) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.20).
About 4GLOBAL (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 4GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.