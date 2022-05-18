Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,232,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 289,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

