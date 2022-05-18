Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,924 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 32,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.