Insider Buying: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Major Shareholder Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,592,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morris Bawabeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,900 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,041. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Centrus Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

