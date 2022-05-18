Insider Buying: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) CFO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 204,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

