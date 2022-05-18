Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 218 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($22.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,921.82 ($4,834.59).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($42,078.14).

On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.29), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($82,482.62).

On Thursday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,715 ($21.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,961.65 ($4,883.69).

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($30.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($4,793.37).

CCH traded down GBX 55.87 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,734.13 ($21.38). 958,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.35.

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

