Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,480 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,752,372.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

DGICA opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $489.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Donegal Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.