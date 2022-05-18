Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Purchases 34,433 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,421,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,530,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 82,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

