Insider Buying: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $23.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.92. 843,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,628. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.53 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average of $551.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.