Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) insider John Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($24,901.38).

LON:JARA traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 757,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.70. The company has a market cap of £218.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,832.05. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 80.60 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.29).

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.