Insider Buying: Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) insider Gordon Naylor acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.58 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of A$190,681.50 ($133,343.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.