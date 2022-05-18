Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) CEO Purchases 8,834 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 94,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,629. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.