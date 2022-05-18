Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) CEO Purchases 8,834 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE SCM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 94,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,629. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $247.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.16.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.
About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
