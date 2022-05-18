Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys 42 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($186.91).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Andrew Beach bought 39 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($183.65).

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($181.53).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach acquired 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($31,830.84).

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 364 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.08. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 323 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.52). The firm has a market cap of £486.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.