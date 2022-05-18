Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys 23,942 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman bought 23,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,013.32 ($7,701.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

