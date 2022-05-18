Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Buys 29,043 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 29,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $94,099.32. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,479.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE USX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 491,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,745. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a PE ratio of -314.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 281,574 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.