Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Lura E. Mcbride acquired 500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,278.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 2,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

