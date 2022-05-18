Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

