Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells 83,960 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,497,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

