Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.