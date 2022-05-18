Insider Selling: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells 181,818 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,232,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.