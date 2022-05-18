Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 1,191 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 382,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,665. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

