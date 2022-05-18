Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 1,269 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 382,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

