Insider Selling: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Sells $43,503.77 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

