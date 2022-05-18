Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. 1,060,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,978. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

